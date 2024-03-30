Twitter
Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Sometimes one has to experience the worst circumstances at a very young age, to be able to become a successful and inspiring person in life. One such inspiring person with extraordinary willpower and determination is IPS Anshika Jain.

Hailing from, Delhi, Ansika lost both her parents at the tender age of 5. Thereafter, she was raised by her grandmother and uncle, whom she regarded to be the biggest pillars of strength in her life. Her grandmother aspired to see her become a civil servant and Anshika chose to accomplish it. Being a teacher, she taught her the importance of a good education at a young age.

Thereafter, Ankita pursued B.Com at Ramjas College, Delhi University. Alongside, she started preparing for UPSC during her M.Com. Post her graduation, she secured a good job in one of the biggest MNCs in the country, but she rejected it and chose to continue her CSE preparation.

Unfortunately, Anshika also lost her grandmother in 2019, while she was preparing for UPSC CSE. It was one of the toughest times of her life as she lost her sole support system.

But she recollected herself, persisted and resumed her preparation once again. 

Anshika relied on self-study but failed to crack the exam in four attempts.

Finally, her hard work was fruitful as she secured AIR-306 in UPSC CSE 2022 in her fifth attempt and became an Indian Police Service officer.

Besides her profession, she was also in the news for her personal life as she married fellow IAS officer Vasu Jain in 2023.

 
