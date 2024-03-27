Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, became IAS officer with AIR...

Twitter
After her graduation, she soon started her preparation for the UPSC. However, Uma appeared UPSC exam for four times but failed each time.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered the toughest exam in India. Through this exam, the Indian government selects candidates for several civil services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The civil services exam is highly prestigious and competitive among Indians.

But if you put in enough effort, you can crack even the toughest competitive exam of the nation. This is a similar story of IAS Uma Harathi, who made five attempts to clear the UPSC exam. 

IAS officer Uma Harathi hails from Nalgonda district of Telangana. Harathi is a Civil engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad who cleared UPSC 2022 with AIR 3. Despite being an IIT student, she aimed to serve society as an IAS officer. She began preparing for the UPSC as soon as she graduated. Nevertheless, Uma took the UPSC exam four times and was unsuccessful each time. 

Her fourth attempt was a turning point; she decided on Anthropology instead of Geography after realizing it was not suitable for her. Uma was able to reflect on her failure and gain a deeper understanding of herself, which helped her crack the UPSC exam.

Even after five attempts, she showed her strength by passing the 2022 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 3. Uma gives hopeful sage advice in light of her challenging journey: "It's okay to fail. I failed numerous times. Just be proud of yourself."

Uma's father, the Superintendent of Police in Narayanpet, encouraged her to get into civil service. Speaking of her father she said, "He kept telling me what a great platform it is - both as a career and a platform where I can do something meaningful."

There is a history of law enforcement in her family. She understands the value of the platform as a means of advancing her career and having a big social impact. Uma, who holds a BTech in civil engineering, emphasises the need of tenacity and learning from mistakes based on her challenging yet beneficial experience.

IN an interview with NDTV, Uma highlighted how the process was transformative, saying,  "This was my fifth attempt. This has been a long process and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learned from my mistakes and discovered myself."

She advised the other aspirants, saying,"Own up the process, understand the exam. Own up the strategy, your failures, setbacks, and highs and lows. Just own up to everything, and that way, even if you don't clear the exam, you'll be ready to face the world."

