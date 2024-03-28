Twitter
Meet woman, DU graduate who cracked UPSC in second attempt without coaching, currently posted at...

Rathore was unfazed by his early failures and decided to press on with newfound vigour. She chose to self-study instead of following the traditional path of enrolling in coaching centres in order to navigate the complex UPSC syllabus.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the most rigorous exams in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates relentlessly study for it to achieve India's most prestigious IAS, IPS, and IFS  positions. 

Success in the UPSC exam is not the result of a one-size-fits-all approach, but rather a distinct synthesis of individual strategies and methods of preparation. Today, we explore the story of Gandharva Rathore, an inspirational tale of success attained without the assistance of official coaching.

Rathore, who is from the great state of Rajasthan, started her education in the charming city of Jaipur. She studied for her undergraduate degree at the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, after completing her intermediate education. 

Now that she had earned a post-graduate degree, Rathore was determined to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She made a great effort, but her first attempt at the UPSC was unsuccessful. This did not deter her, though.

Rathore was unfazed by his early failures and decided to press on with newfound vigour. She chose to self-study instead of following the traditional path of enrolling in coaching centres in order to navigate the complex UPSC syllabus. As she carefully selected notes for every subject, days became nights and she never stopped striving for perfection.

Using classmates who were in coaching programmes as a source of information, Rathore carefully broke down the exam's methodology. She refined her abilities by going deeply into the subtleties of each subject through sheer determination and tenacity. 

In 2016, Rathore passed her second attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, demonstrating her unwavering dedication. Her journey is a testament to the strength of self-belief and unwavering perseverance, as she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 93. The fact that she accomplished this feat without formal coaching makes it even more amazing, further solidifying her reputation as a national inspiration for ambitious individuals.

