Education

Meet Umesh Keelu, whose father was a painter, lives in slum, became Army officer, his rank is...

With his father's paralysis leaving the family's finances in turmoil, Umesh took up odd jobs while pursuing his education in Computer Science.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

The Keelu family beamed with pride as they gathered at the Indian Army Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai to witness a momentous occasion: the passing out parade of their son, Officer Cadet Umesh Keelu. Amid the crisp military uniforms and shining stars, Umesh stood tall as he was commissioned as an Indian Army officer, marking the culmination of a remarkable journey.

From the humble Sion Koliwada slums of Mumbai to the prestigious OTA, Umesh's path to wearing the shining stars was paved with resilience and determination. After facing disappointment in 12 attempts, he finally succeeded in clearing the Service Selection Board (SSB) exams and securing a spot at the academy.

Born and raised in a modest household, Umesh experienced the harsh realities of life early on. With his father's paralysis leaving the family's finances in turmoil, Umesh took up odd jobs while pursuing his education in Computer Science. Despite the challenges, he remained steadfast in his commitment to his family, shouldering the responsibilities of earning and supporting them.

Umesh's journey to becoming an army officer was not without its share of setbacks. The loss of his father during his training at the academy was a poignant moment, yet Umesh persevered, honoring his father's memory and fulfilling his dreams.

