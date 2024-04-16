Meet Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC CSE 2023 without coaching, she worked at RBI in day and studied at night, AIR is...

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CSE Final Results 2023 along with name name-wise list of toppers. Among the 1016 candidates who qualified, Delhi Girl Srishti

Dabas has cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with All India Rank 6 with self-study. Srishti is currently working at the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

Srishti pursued her schooling and graduated from Delhi. Thereafter, she worked with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is presently working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) posted in Mumbai. Srishti is posted in the Human Resource Department at Reserve Bank of India and manages all the appraisals of employees at the bank.

She began preparing for UPSC while working at RBI. She used to work during day, and study at night. Besides academics, she also takes an avid interest in performing Kathak.

While, Aditya Srivastava topped UPSC exam this year followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donoru Ananya Reddy securing second and third positions respectively

UPSC conducted the Interviews from January 2 to April 9, 2024. For the UPSC CSE Mains, around 2,916 candidates qualified and underwent the interview round.