Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...

'I went to...': Glenn Maxwell reveals why he was left out of RCB vs SRH clash

Veteran Kannada actor, director Dwarakish passes away at 81

Meet Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC CSE 2023 without coaching, she worked at RBI in day and studied at night, AIR is...

Aditya Srivastava's first reaction after UPSC CSE 2023 result goes viral, watch video here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...

'I went to...': Glenn Maxwell reveals why he was left out of RCB vs SRH clash

Veteran Kannada actor, director Dwarakish passes away at 81

9 must-watch films, shows based on the life of journalists

Bollywood celebs who were abandoned by their families 

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop had two stars, ruined director's career, cast got stuck in landslide, collected only...

Veteran Kannada actor, director Dwarakish passes away at 81

The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC CSE 2023 without coaching, she worked at RBI in day and studied at night, AIR is...

Dabas has cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with All India Rank 6 with self-study.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CSE Final Results 2023 along with name name-wise list of toppers. Among the 1016 candidates who qualified, Delhi Girl Srishti

Dabas has cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with All India Rank 6 with self-study.  Srishti is currently working at the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

Srishti pursued her schooling and graduated from Delhi. Thereafter, she worked with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is presently working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) posted in Mumbai. Srishti is posted in the Human Resource Department at Reserve Bank of India and manages all the appraisals of employees at the bank. 

She began preparing for UPSC while working at RBI. She used to work during day, and study at night. Besides academics, she also takes an avid interest in performing Kathak.

While, Aditya Srivastava topped UPSC exam this year followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donoru Ananya Reddy securing second and third positions respectively

UPSC conducted the Interviews from January 2 to April 9, 2024. For the UPSC CSE Mains, around 2,916 candidates qualified and underwent the interview round. 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

Madurai Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement