Meet Sinam Jaiphabi Chanu, shopkeeper's daughter who traveled 16 km for school, studied under tree; tops Assam Class 10 exam

Results for the Assam Secondary Board were published on May 22, 2023, on the SEBA website sebaonline.org, with a passing percentage of 72.69. In March, more than 4 lakh students sat the HSLC examinations, according to the official statistics.

One of the list's standout performers is Sinam Jaiphabi Chanua, a 16-year-old shopkeeper's daughter whose unwavering drive helped her place fourth in the class 10 board test results. Chanu used to ride a bicycle 16 kilometres to get to school, according to media accounts.

Who is Sinam Jaiphabi Chanu?

Sinam Jaiphabi Chanu is a student at Holy Cross School in Kabuganj and comes from the small village of Chandpur in southern Assam, Hindustan Times reported. Being from a poor family, Chanu encountered several challenges while studying. Chanu, an exceptional student who scored 591 out of 600 possible points, achieved an excellent accomplishment.

Talking about the challenges, Chanu noted, "My home and school are connected by a poor and muddy road. I used to find it challenging to ride my bicycle to school on bright and wet days. However, I determined myself to finish my coursework since I was aware that I had no other choice."

Since they don't have consistent power at home, Chanu reportedly used to study under a tree. Her father, Sinam Ibocha Singha, is a shopkeeper and truck driver. Ibema Devi, her mother, passed the 2012 Assam government's Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), but was unable to get employment since she had already beyond the maximum age requirement for teaching posts in government schools.

Chanu wants to pursue software engineering as she is interested in artificial intelligence, according to her mother. When asked about her future intentions, Chanu said that she intends to travel to Guwahati for more study while also getting ready for engineering admission exams.

