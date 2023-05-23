Meet Mayur Hazarika, topper among men in UPSC 2022, bags 5th position

Mayur Hazarika (File Photo)

UPSC Results 2022: The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been declared today May 23, 2023. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Hatathi N and Smirti Mishra have bagged the first 4 positions on the UPSC toppers list. Mayur Hazarika from Assam has secured the 5th rank. Mayur has topped among men in the UPSC CSE exam 2022.

UPSC has announced the result on its official website. All the candidates who appeared for the UPSC exams can go to the website and check their results.

About Mayur Hazarika:

Mayur Hazarika brings honour to the state by taking the top spot in the 2022 UPSC CSE exam.

Hazarika currently resides in Tejpur City. Hazarika also achieved a rank in the Higher Secondary (HS) and High School (HSCL) tests. Another youth named Idul Ahmad secured the 298th position in AIR UPSC.

A total of 933 individuals have received appointment recommendations this year. In the meantime, females have taken the top four spots.