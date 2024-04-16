Twitter
Meet Shivam Kumar, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR 19, he is from...

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

UPSC exam rank holder Shivam Kumar (Photo: ANI)
Many aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) studied for years in an attempt to pass the civil services examination. It is thought that those who pass the IAS exam have achieved a peak in their career. Becoming an IAS officer is the ultimate objective for most people. It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates can pass it after enduring the difficult process. Some even crack the exam on their first attempt and some take various attempts. Shivam Kumar is one of those candidates who cracked the UPSC exam in his fourth attempt to become an IAS officer. 

Shivam Kumar hails from Bithan in Samastipur. He secured AIR 19 in the entire country in the civil services examination 2023 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the result of which was declared on Tuesday. Shivam was not satisfied with his last attempt where he secured AIR 319 and got into IRS. It was his fourth attempt to secure the IAS cadre.

Shivam completed his matriculation at the PSP government school in his hometown of Bithan. He then earned his plus two degree from XT Xavier's in Muzaffarpur. He then proceeded to Kota for a year of IIT tutoring. He secured the 456th rank in IIT-JEE and got admission at IIT Kharagpur in 2018.

Breaking down his strategies for UPSC, Shivam told ANI, "It is a continuous and consistent effort. The process is such that you have to study more and more, and at the end, all factors aligned and I got the results. I am very happy."

He worked for Mercedes-Benz in Bengaluru for a short while. Shivam wanted to become an IAS officer to benefit society and the country. Even after enrolling in the training program at income tax (IT) in Nagpur, Shivam remained determined to crack the UPSC exam.

Looking ahead, Shivam remains determined to excel, aiming to give his best and deliver justice."My dream is that in whichever sector I go, I will give my best, and only then will I think I will be able to give justice," he added.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the UPSC journey, Shivam described it as a difficult and ruthless competition. "UPSC is a difficult journey, the competition is ruthless and difficult, but I think after trying again and again, our luck and efforts will align and results will be produced," Shivam asserted.

UPSC 2023 result 

Aditya Srivastava has topped the prestigious examination, followed by Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, P K Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani in the top five candidates in the list. A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. 

UPSC CSE 2023 Toppers list rank-wise

Rank 1: Aditya Srivasatava
Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan
Rank 3: Donuru Ananya Reddy
Rank 4: P K Sidharth Ramkumar
Rank 5: Ruhani
Rank 6: Srishti Dabas
Rank 7: Anmol Rathore
Rank 8: Ashish Kumar
Rank 9: Nausheen
Rank 10: Aishwaryam Prajapati

(with inputs from ANI)

