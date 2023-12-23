Meet Sai Vishnu who took CAT exam twice, scored 100 percentile in second attempt without coaching, is one of...

Vishnu has previously taken part in the IIM entrance examinations. He achieved a 95.6 percentile in CAT 2022.

CAT 2023 results were out and 14 students scored 100 percentile and out of those 14 only 3 of them had backgrounds other than engineering. Kumar Sai Vishnu, 20, from Vishakhapatnam, is one of them. Vishnu recently earned a BSc in statistics from Visakhapatnam's Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM).

Vishnu has previously taken part in the IIM entrance examinations. He achieved a 95.6 percentile in CAT 2022. He is now optimistic that he will be accepted into IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, or IIM Calcutta after achieving a 100 percentile.

Vishnu did not sign up for any coaching sessions to get ready for the management entrance exam, in contrast to many other CAT toppers. Vishnu decided to take the CAT in July 2022 and got to work on his preparations right away. He did, however, choose to prepare using practice exams and question papers from prior years.

Every morning, he used to read at least one article on the internet which would be related to some topic of the CAT syllabus to stay updated, reported Indian Express. Vishnu, who used to study for about three hours every day, thinks that it's critical to continuously improve oneself as doing so will raise your IQ throughout your life in addition to helping you pass the test.

Vishnu has relied on previous year's question papers or mock tests for the exam. Following his completion of the test promptly, he made sure to thoroughly examine the questions he answered incorrectly, the errors he frequently made, and the subjects in which he excelled.

His elder sister is presently enrolled at IIM Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh. Vishnu chose to take the CAT exam as a result of her.

Vishnu advises CAT aspirants to cut out unnecessary noise on social media.