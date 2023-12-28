Meet only woman candidate to score 99.99 percentile in CAT 2023, her success mantra is...

Despite her engineering background, she recognises the importance of combining technical and business knowledge.

In a remarkable journey, Ishika Gupta, who hails from Delhi, achieved an outstanding 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. She emerged as the only female candidate to reach this level of success.

Currently pursuing a BTech in Mathematics and Computing from the Netaji Subhas University of Technology in Delhi, Ishika, dreams of a future where more women triumph in this tough competitive exam. “While I feel great, I would also like to see more female candidates scoring high in the exam,” she expressed with determination, reported News18.

Despite her engineering background, Ishika recognises the importance of combining technical and business knowledge. “Being from an engineering background, I have technical skills and analytical skills. My degree is in mathematics and computing, I have studied both but now I realise I also need to learn about skills from a business perspective. It will help expand my skill set and further help grow my career,” she said.

Born and raised in Delhi, Ishika's academic journey includes completing her class 10 from the Maxford School, Dwarka and class 12 from the Delhi Public School, Dwarka.

Her father is a software engineer and her mother is a teacher. She draws inspiration from her supportive family.

Ishika credits her success to early and consistent efforts. Starting her preparations in October the previous year, she stated the value of dedicated study, taking mock tests, and thorough analysis.

“I used to prepare consistently. I took all the mock tests. I had to go to college from Monday to Friday, so whenever college was over, after returning home from college, I used to devote some time to CAT preparation on a regular basis. Taking mock tests and analysing them is very important,” she told News18.

With coaching from the T.I.M.E institute and a strategic focus on the VARC section, Ishika now sets her sights on the prestigious IIMs — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta.

Her journey is an inspiration, proving that dedication, and early preparation, can help individuals achieve greater heights.