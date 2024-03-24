Meet man, son of security guard who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IRS officer, his AIR was...

Without a doubt, one of the most difficult exams in India is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Each year, thousands of candidates take it with the aim of becoming IAS officers through success. The exam is of such high calibre that only a small percentage of thousands of applicants pass it and become IAS officials.

Today, we'll talk about Kuldeep Dwivedi, who finished 242nd overall in the 2015 Civil Services Examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Kuldeep Dwivedi, who was raised in a low-income household, never let adversity get in the way of his success. Kuldeep Dwivedi, IRS: Talented Academically IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi lives in the Uttar Pradesh district of Nigoh, in a small village known as Sheikhpur. His dream job would have been in government service. Out of all the siblings, Kuldeep had the highest level of academic talent.

Kuldeep finished his post-graduation studies in 2011 after earning his degree from Allahabad University in 2009. He has demonstrated that the most important qualities are diligence and fortitude in the face of adversity. His achievements are a brilliant example of perseverance and unselfish dedication. Nothing Is Too Hard Kuldeep Dwivedi, the son of a security guard at Lucknow University, has shown that no obstacle can stop a person's desire to succeed.

His father, Surya Kant Dwivedi, is employed as a security guard at the University of Lucknow, and he struggles to provide for his family of five. Surya Kant encouraged his son to pursue a career in the most coveted profession in Indian society despite his own financial hardships. He made every effort to support his son's goals in a moral and financial sense. The whole family struggled to accept that their youngest son had accomplished such a noteworthy milestone in life, even after the results were revealed. Kuldeep prepared for the UPSC test while he was living in Allahabad.

Since he didn't have a cell phone back then, he used to speak with his family via PCO. Kuldeep appeared for the UPSC exam in 2015. He was successful on his first attempt, obtaining the 242nd rank (IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi Rank). He started his training in Nagpur in August 2016. Kuldeep decided not to sign up for any UPSC coaching programmes. He borrowed books to help with his independent study from friends and former candidates.