Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of security guard who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IRS officer, his AIR was...

Who is Kapil Raj, ED officer who arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren?

'Veer-Zaara moment': Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's appearances at IPL match make fans nostalgic, emotional

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

US: Indian-origin woman dies in Pennsylvania car accident, Indian consulate to extend support

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, son of security guard who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IRS officer, his AIR was...

Who is Kapil Raj, ED officer who arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren?

'Veer-Zaara moment': Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's appearances at IPL match make fans nostalgic, emotional

How Mahabharat's Bheema was stronger than 10000 elephants

Nita Ambani’s skincare tips: 8 beauty lessons to learn from Mukesh Ambani's wife

Educational qualification of Bachchan family members

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

Ananth Mahadevan comments on stereotypical depiction of villains in Bollywood: 'Humari filmon mein..' | Exclusive

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, son of security guard who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IRS officer, his AIR was...

Kuldeep finished his post-graduation studies in 2011 after earning his degree from Allahabad University in 2009.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Without a doubt, one of the most difficult exams in India is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Each year, thousands of candidates take it with the aim of becoming IAS officers through success. The exam is of such high calibre that only a small percentage of thousands of applicants pass it and become IAS officials.

Today, we'll talk about Kuldeep Dwivedi, who finished 242nd overall in the 2015 Civil Services Examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Kuldeep Dwivedi, who was raised in a low-income household, never let adversity get in the way of his success. Kuldeep Dwivedi, IRS: Talented Academically IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi lives in the Uttar Pradesh district of Nigoh, in a small village known as Sheikhpur. His dream job would have been in government service. Out of all the siblings, Kuldeep had the highest level of academic talent.

Kuldeep finished his post-graduation studies in 2011 after earning his degree from Allahabad University in 2009. He has demonstrated that the most important qualities are diligence and fortitude in the face of adversity. His achievements are a brilliant example of perseverance and unselfish dedication. Nothing Is Too Hard Kuldeep Dwivedi, the son of a security guard at Lucknow University, has shown that no obstacle can stop a person's desire to succeed.

His father, Surya Kant Dwivedi, is employed as a security guard at the University of Lucknow, and he struggles to provide for his family of five. Surya Kant encouraged his son to pursue a career in the most coveted profession in Indian society despite his own financial hardships. He made every effort to support his son's goals in a moral and financial sense. The whole family struggled to accept that their youngest son had accomplished such a noteworthy milestone in life, even after the results were revealed. Kuldeep prepared for the UPSC test while he was living in Allahabad. 

Since he didn't have a cell phone back then, he used to speak with his family via PCO. Kuldeep appeared for the UPSC exam in 2015. He was successful on his first attempt, obtaining the 242nd rank (IRS Kuldeep Dwivedi Rank). He started his training in Nagpur in August 2016. Kuldeep decided not to sign up for any UPSC coaching programmes. He borrowed books to help with his independent study from friends and former candidates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Astronomical Union names asteroid 'Jayantmurthy' in honor of Indian scientist

Meet man who earned Rs 2700081355000 in just one day, he is now world's...

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: Randeep Hooda’s film witnesses slow start, collects Rs 1.15 crore

IAS officer shares heartwarming video of rescued spotted deer returning to wild, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement