Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Elon Musk-owned X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content, only available for...

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Flight, thriller on mysterious plane crash, to get its world TV premiere, here is when and where you can watch it

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Elon Musk-owned X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content, only available for...

8 most powerful female zodiac signs

Vitamin B12 deficiency: What happens when your Vitamin B12 is low?

7 ways to manage blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

Meet actor who played Rani Mukerji's husband, did 7 films, suddenly quit acting, proved lucky for Salman Khan due to..

Jhanak, Parineetii actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after battle with cancer, hours after sister's death

This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Mittal possesses an approximately Rs 1,000 crore superyacht, the 262-meter Amevi.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The world's wealthiest billionaires are known to possess extravagant items like private planes, lavish homes, and fancy cars. The ultra-rich have a taste for everything luxurious, as we have all seen. 

However, even the most extravagant items can be placed on the Amevi superyacht, the most expensive yacht in the world. And none other than the steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is the owner

Mittal possesses an approximately Rs 1,000 crore superyacht, the 262-meter Amevi. The yacht features a movie theatre, spa, gym, and swimming pool. Amevi has a fantastic sky lounge with expansive views and a sizable terrace leading to the sun decks. It also has a salon, helipad, massage room, and pool table with stabilisation. 

According to Nuvolari Lenard's design, the Netherlands-based shipyard Oceanco constructed the Amevi superyacht in 2007. A group of professionals known as Oceanco combine state-of-the-art technology with the know-how of traditional Dutch craftsmanship to produce works of art that are unmatched. 

The inside of Amevi was designed by renowned luxury yacht designer Alberto Pinto. It can carry over 20 crew members and has 8 VIP rooms that can accommodate 16 guests. 

With its full-beam design, the owner's suite on the upper deck stands out from the others. A lounge and a secluded outdoor area featuring two jacuzzis are also included. 

The MTU 16V 595 TE70 engines on the yacht have a combined power of 9,100 HP (6,800 kW). The yacht can cruise at about 14 knots, or 26 kmph, with a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, or 34.3 kmph.

Known as the tenth richest Indian in the world, Mittal has travelled to Norway, Spain, India, and Gibraltar in his opulent yacht.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who was IPS officer then IAS officer, cracked UPSC without coaching, her AIR was...

PM Modi launches Rs 5,000 crore project for Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy

India's silicon valley Bengaluru faces water crisis as sweltering summer approaches

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Seven Indian tourists tricked, forced to join army to fight in Russia-Ukraine war asks for help

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement