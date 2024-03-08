Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

The world's wealthiest billionaires are known to possess extravagant items like private planes, lavish homes, and fancy cars. The ultra-rich have a taste for everything luxurious, as we have all seen.

However, even the most extravagant items can be placed on the Amevi superyacht, the most expensive yacht in the world. And none other than the steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is the owner

Mittal possesses an approximately Rs 1,000 crore superyacht, the 262-meter Amevi. The yacht features a movie theatre, spa, gym, and swimming pool. Amevi has a fantastic sky lounge with expansive views and a sizable terrace leading to the sun decks. It also has a salon, helipad, massage room, and pool table with stabilisation.

According to Nuvolari Lenard's design, the Netherlands-based shipyard Oceanco constructed the Amevi superyacht in 2007. A group of professionals known as Oceanco combine state-of-the-art technology with the know-how of traditional Dutch craftsmanship to produce works of art that are unmatched.

The inside of Amevi was designed by renowned luxury yacht designer Alberto Pinto. It can carry over 20 crew members and has 8 VIP rooms that can accommodate 16 guests.

With its full-beam design, the owner's suite on the upper deck stands out from the others. A lounge and a secluded outdoor area featuring two jacuzzis are also included.

The MTU 16V 595 TE70 engines on the yacht have a combined power of 9,100 HP (6,800 kW). The yacht can cruise at about 14 knots, or 26 kmph, with a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, or 34.3 kmph.

Known as the tenth richest Indian in the world, Mittal has travelled to Norway, Spain, India, and Gibraltar in his opulent yacht.