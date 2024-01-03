Meet Kolkata student who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 99, later dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar has studied at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Kolkata’s Ruby Park and appeared for JEE in April. Mohammad Sahil Akhtar also recently started a YouTube channel.

Studying at an IIT is a dream come true for many candidates who work hard for a rocking start to their professional lives. However, some people dream of and study to get admission to IIT but later end up chasing a different dream. Today, we will tell you about Kolkata's Mohammad Sahil Akhtar who had been prepping for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) since class 10 but later dropped out of IIT counselling to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Since, class 10, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar worked hard to get admission to the IIT. He fulfilled his dream when he got the 99th rank in the All-India merit list for the JEE-Advanced 2023. However, the 17-year-old decided to then drop out of the JEE admission process and head to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Speaking about his decision, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said MIT had "more research opportunities and a flexible curriculum".

"Generally, the most sought-after route is to join an IIT in Computer Science Engineering (CSE). My parents would have suggested considering IIT Bombay," Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said, but revealed that it was at IOAA Olympiad, in Georgia, that he realised other options that were available to him.

"There was no dependency on any entrance test or a rank for admission. I appeared for the Standard Admission Test (SAT). But more than the SAT score, admission to MIT was based on the institute’s admission committee’s assessment of my application which included my overall academic records, achievements in academics as well as in extra-curricular activities, essays, and recommendation letters from my school teachers," Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said.

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar says that at MIT he hopes to dig through his interests in linguistics and philosophy. He has a scholarship which has also "brought the cost to how much we would spend at IIT".

