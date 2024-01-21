Meet IPS officer, who rejected 16 govt job offers, cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, she is from...

Tripti Bhatt, currently a successful IPS officer from Uttarakhand's Almora, comes from a family mostly consisting of teachers and is the eldest of four siblings.

For candidates who aspire to serve the country, becoming a public servant, especially an IAS, IPS or IFS officer, is a dream. Many candidates willingly leave high-paying jobs to achieve these positions. Today, we'll share the story of an IPS officer who rejected 16 government job offers before passing the UPSC exam.

Tripti Bhatt, currently a successful IPS officer from Uttarakhand's Almora, comes from a family mostly consisting of teachers. She is the eldest of four siblings. Trupti received her school education from Beersheba Senior Secondary School, Almora and did her 12th-grade from Kendriya Vidyalaya. After completing her graduation in engineering from Pantnagar University, she worked as an Assistant Manager at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Even in her early days, Tripti Bhatt showed great intelligence. Before successfully clearing the UPSC exam, she rejected 16 government job offers. She also received a job offer from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

When Tripti was in grade 9, she got an opportunity to meet the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. When she met her, he had given her a handwritten letter which left her inspired to serve the nation.

In her first attempt, she successfully passed the UPSC CSE 2013 and secured the 165th rank, choosing the IPS position. She was allocated her home cadre. Initially posted as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dehradun, she later served as an SP in Chamoli and then as the Commander of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in Tehri Garhwal. Currently, she is posted as the SP Intelligence and Security in Dehradun.