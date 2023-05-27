Meet IPS Divya Tanwar, who cleared UPSC exam 2022 in second attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR is... (photo: Twitter)

UPSC success story: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam recently declared the result of UPSC CSE 2022 in which 933 got selected to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. For some, they cracked the UPSC exam in their first attempt, while there were some aspirants who are already a civil servant but cleared the high-profile exam to improve their rank. One such officer is Divya Tanwar, who is already serving as an IPS officer. But who is IPS Divya Tanwar?

Divya Tanwar is all set to become an IAS officer now, as she cracked the UPSC exam 2022 with AIR 105. Presently, she is an IPS officer of 2021 batch and is currently on leave. This was her second attempt. In her initial attempt, she cracked the exam with All India Rank (AIR) 438 and became an IPS officer. She is just 24 years old.

IPS Divya Tanwar is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. She initially studied in her home town at government schools. But later she got selected for Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragarh. She holds a bachelor's degree in Science (PCM). She started preparing for UPSC just after her graduation. She gave her first UPSC attempt with 1.5 years of preparation. Her videos of mock UPSC interviews are often seen on social media and have lakhs of views.

The economic condition of his house was not good. After the death of his father in 2011, the family faced much hardship. Divya was smart in her studies, and that is why, her mother Babita Tanwar support her.

Divya did not join any coaching and cleared the UPSC prelims exam in her first attempt. However, she later took help from various online sources including test series for her UPSC main exam preparation. She also joined a UPSC coaching mentorship programme after clearing her prelims.

