Meet Indian genius, who got just 78% in Class 12, then cracked IIT-JEE at 14, his AIR was...

Sahal's brilliance was evident from a young age as he had memorised multiplication tables up to 100 and read H.G. Wells' "Time Machine" at the age of 6.

Sahal Kaushik made headlines in 2010 by cracking the IIT-JEE exam at 14 years of age. Notably, he became the youngest student to accomplish this at the time with an All India Rank (AIR) of 33. Hailing from Delhi, Sahal pursued a five-year integrated MSc (Physics) course at IIT Kanpur after clearing the exam. He then went on to pursue a PhD in the United States. At the age of 19, he became the youngest PhD scholar in the US, enrolling at Stony Brook University in New York.

Sahal's journey to the US was significant, marking his first venture abroad without his mother's accompaniment. During his time at IIT Kanpur, Sahal's mother, Ruchi Kaushik, a doctor-turned-homemaker, had been by his side. Despite his early achievements, Sahal's mother recalls him as a shy and introverted individual, receiving no special treatment at IIT. However, according to Sahal's mother, his experience at IIT helped him become more outgoing and mature.

While there are no age restrictions for studying at IIT, candidates must clear the Class XII exams. To meet this requirement, Sahal attended Vandana International School, Dwarka, where he achieved 78% in Class XII.