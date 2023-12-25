Headlines

Meet India cricketer who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, is now posted at...

Karthik Madhira, originally hailing from Hyderabad, played cricket at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 levels, as well as at the university level, before he found his career taking an unexpected turn.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

We often are advised to focus on studies, play less and believe that those who are deeply engrossed in sports seldom return to academics, especially in the realm of cricket. However, Karthik Madhira broke this stereotype as he transitioned from being a cricketer to an IPS officer in the Maharashtra cadre. Let's get to know the fascinating story of Karthik Madhira's journey from the cricket field to the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS).

Karthik Madhira, originally hailing from Hyderabad, played cricket at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 levels, as well as at the university level, before he found his career taking an unexpected turn.

Before venturing into the Indian Police Service, Karthik Madhira obtained a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Media reports suggest that there were personal reasons and an injury behind Karthik's shift from being a cricketer to aspiring for the IPS. He even worked in a job for six months during this period, realising that his heart truly beat for civil services.

Karthik faced initial setbacks in his UPSC attempts, failing in the first three attempts, including not clearing the preliminary exams. However, he persisted in his preparation, especially focusing on his optional subject, Sociology.

Rather than preparing for different rounds of the UPSC separately, Karthik opted for a holistic approach, preparing comprehensively for both prelims and mains simultaneously. His strategic approach, continuous revision, and solving numerous test series for prelims and mains contributed to his success. In the UPSC 2019 exam, on his fourth attempt, Kartik secured a commendable 103rd rank. As per reports, he is currently posted at Maharashtra cadre. 

Karthik Madhira's success in the UPSC exam underscores the significance of a holistic preparation approach. He dedicatedly revised his content, solved multiple test series for prelims and mains, and honed his writing skills. Besides, he also worked on enhancing his personality, ultimately emerging victorious in his pursuit of becoming an IPS officer.

