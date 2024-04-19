Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Israel-Iran news live: Israel conducts air strike in Iran in retaliation to missile attack, says report

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Richest queens of all time

7 healthy foods for lowering bad cholesterol

10 highest-paid television actors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

EVM device is being used for the Indian general elections 2024 and while most people know what it is used for, the people who designed it are still unknown to the world.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

article-main
IIT graduate Ravi Poovaiah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world right now. Known for their vision, problem solving abilities and out of the box thinking, IIT graduates are behind few of the popular innovations that have changed the lives of people around the globe. As India is witnessing the biggest elections in the world, one device that is trending all over the news is the electronic voting machine (EVM). The EVM device is being used for the Indian general elections 2024 and while most people know what it is used for, the people who designed it are still unknown to the world. To recall, EVMs were first tried in 1982 in the by-election to Paravur assembly constituency in Kerala. Starting in the late 1990s, they were introduced in Indian elections in a phased manner. Let’s know about the man who designed the machine on which the largest democracy in the world relies.

Ravi Poovaiah and AG Rao are the key people who led the team that designed the EVM. Lets know about the IIT graduate Ravi Poovaiah, the man behind EVM. Professor Ravi Poovaiah is a senior faculty member at the Industrial Design Centre (IDC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He also holds the D L Shah Chair for Innovation at IIT Bombay.

Poovaiah has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras, a degree in Product Design and Graphic Arts from Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Providence, USA and an M.Tech. degree from IIT Bombay. Poovaiah has been instrumental in pushing for open sourcing of design and design education in schools.

Professor Poovaiah has worked on projects with major industry leaders such as Microsoft, Yahoo, Google India, Motorola India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics Limited, Siemens India, among others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 16.63 cr voters, 102 seats, over 1600 candidates in fray as polling begins for phase 1 today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement