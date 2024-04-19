Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

EVM device is being used for the Indian general elections 2024 and while most people know what it is used for, the people who designed it are still unknown to the world.

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world right now. Known for their vision, problem solving abilities and out of the box thinking, IIT graduates are behind few of the popular innovations that have changed the lives of people around the globe. As India is witnessing the biggest elections in the world, one device that is trending all over the news is the electronic voting machine (EVM). The EVM device is being used for the Indian general elections 2024 and while most people know what it is used for, the people who designed it are still unknown to the world. To recall, EVMs were first tried in 1982 in the by-election to Paravur assembly constituency in Kerala. Starting in the late 1990s, they were introduced in Indian elections in a phased manner. Let’s know about the man who designed the machine on which the largest democracy in the world relies.

Ravi Poovaiah and AG Rao are the key people who led the team that designed the EVM. Lets know about the IIT graduate Ravi Poovaiah, the man behind EVM. Professor Ravi Poovaiah is a senior faculty member at the Industrial Design Centre (IDC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He also holds the D L Shah Chair for Innovation at IIT Bombay.

Poovaiah has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras, a degree in Product Design and Graphic Arts from Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Providence, USA and an M.Tech. degree from IIT Bombay. Poovaiah has been instrumental in pushing for open sourcing of design and design education in schools.

Professor Poovaiah has worked on projects with major industry leaders such as Microsoft, Yahoo, Google India, Motorola India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics Limited, Siemens India, among others.