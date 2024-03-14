Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were spotted at the wedding of IIT graduate’s daughter in Udaipur.

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies across the world. Known for their genius minds, passion, and out of the box thinking, IIT graduates are often handed the responsibility to steer in the correct direction. Not just big corporations, but IIT graduates are also popular among reported education institutions. One of the most prestigious educational institutions across the world, once hired an IIT graduate as a dean and he went on to become the highest paid person with that designation. Surprisingly, the IIT graduate is Mukesh Ambani’s close friend. A few weeks before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were spotted at the wedding of IIT graduate’s daughter in Udaipur. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Nitin Nohria, who was the tenth dean of Harvard Business School. As per the reports, he is the highest paid dean of Harvard till date with a salary of Rs 6,78,38,100.

Nitin Nohria served as the tenth dean of Harvard Business School from 2010-2020. He previously served as co-chair of the Leadership Initiative, Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Development, and Head of the Organizational Behavior unit. He is also a former non-executive director of Ratan Tata’s Tata Sons. Nohria is married with two daughters, both of whom attended Harvard College.

Nitin Nohria was born in a Rajasthani family and his father was former chairman of Crompton Greaves in India. Nitin Nohria did his schooling for St. Columba's School in New Delhi and earned a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at the IIT Bombay. He also received an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies before moving to US to get PhD in Management from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.