Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. These Indian geniuses from IIT are often hired at massive salary packages right after their graduation. The pay cheques get even bigger when the IIT graduate gets some experience in the pocket. One such IIT graduate made it to the news when he was hired by a company that was later sold for 44 billion dollars. The IIT graduate was hired at a massive salary package of Rs 100 crore but unfortunately he was fired within a year. Although the IIT graduate stayed away from the spotlight for a long while after he was fired, he has now reportedly secured big funding for his own company. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Parag Agarwal who made it to the headlines when he was hired as Twitter CEO. When the IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians’ salary package was more than Rs 100 crore.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal was born in a well-educated family of Ajmer. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics professor. Agrawal completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 2005 after securing 77 all India rank (AIR). Later he went to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

After his graduation, IIT graduate Parag Agarwal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. He joined Twitter in 2011 and after working for the company for around 6 years, he was appointed as chief technology officer following the departure of Adam Messinger.

Parag Agarwal was fired after Twitter, now X, was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive deal. The IIT graduate was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay, however he didn't get any. That's why Parag Agarwal along with other fired executives of Twitter have now sued platform’s owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them for more than Rs 1000 crore in severance payments.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal is now reportedly venturing into the AI segment and has already secured big funding of Rs 249 crore.