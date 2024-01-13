Headlines

Meet IIT grad who rejected Rs 35 lakh job to crack UPSC exam and become IPS officer, he is married to IAS officer..

Archit Chandak hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur. He did his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. After completing school, Archit Chandak went to IIT, which is a dream for all BTech aspirants.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world and it is believed that the exam can only be cracked by individuals who are determined to work hard with determination. Today, we will tell you the inspiring story of IPS officer Archit Chandak. 

IPS officer Archit Chandak was just a boy from Nagpur who always wanted to achieve big goals. Archit Chandak hails from Shankar Nagar, Nagpur. He did his schooling at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. After completing school, Archit Chandak went to IIT, which is a dream for all BTech aspirants. 

Archit Chandak completed his BTech degree from IIT Delhi in Mechanical engineering. He was the city topper in the JEE exam in 2012. When he was in college Archit Chandak realised his dream of wanting to serve the country as a government employee. He was even offered a Rs 35 lakh pay package by a Japanese company during his internship, Chandak told TOI.

But, he refused the job and went on to prepare for UPSC to crack the Civil Services exam. Archit Chandak completed his graduation in 2016 after which he decided to prepare for the civil services exam. He appeared for the UPSC exam in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 184. Chandak was initially posted as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal. He has been posted to Nagpur as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP). 

Archit Chandak also loves to play chess and has a Fide rating of 1,820. He is a fitness enthusiast and has even completed the 42 km Mumbai Marathon. 

Archit Chandak is married to his UPSC batchmate, IAS Saumya Sharma who is serving as the CEO, Zilla Parishad Nagpur.

