Meet IIM graduate, who worked as doctor, then became IAS officer, resigned due to...

A personal tragedy abruptly changed Dr. Azim's life. After his father passed away unexpectedly in a private hospital from an unnecessary surgery, he became determined to make the healthcare system better, especially for the less fortunate.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Many Indians aspire to become IAS officers and crack the UPSC exam; many UPSC aspirants work extremely hard for years in order to fulfil this dream. However, we'll speak about a civil servant who quit to launch his own business in this article. 

In order to found Glocal Healthcare Systems in 2010, Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim, a social entrepreneur and qualified physician, resigned from his job as an IAS officer for the 2000 batch. He has over twenty years of experience in medicine and has received training from IIM Ahmedabad in a number of areas, such as funding, infrastructure, and self-help group training. He has also held positions as the Secretary to the Chief Minister of Tripura, among others.

A personal tragedy abruptly changed Dr. Azim's life. After his father passed away unexpectedly in a private hospital from an unnecessary surgery, he became determined to make the healthcare system better, especially for the less fortunate.

He left his job as an IAS officer to found Glocal Healthcare Systems (GHS) and provide more access to high-quality healthcare services for the underprivileged.

Dr. Azim was named the Social Entrepreneur of 2020 by the Schwab Foundation for Social Enterprise of the World Economic Forum in honour of his exceptional work providing rural Indians with affordable healthcare. He contends that even though each of us has multiple identities as humans, none of them are significant. His wish to be acknowledged for his life's work matters most. 

Certain stories in the grand tale of life profoundly affect numerous individuals emotionally. Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim's story is one of inspiration, tenacity, and a dedication to ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare as a fundamental right rather than a privilege. 

