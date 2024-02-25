Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

One of the hardest exams is the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, and candidates are frequently advised to prepare a backup plan. We're going to talk about IAS Sonal Goel today. She's from Panipat in Haryana, and her father advised her to have a backup plan ready for the UPSC exam. But since she was successful in getting an All India Rank 13 on her second try, she didn't need to rely on any other strategy.

Sonal Goel attended school in Delhi despite being born in Panipat, Haryana. Sonal obtained a CS degree from Delhi University after graduating from the Shriram College of Commerce.

Sonal stated that she chose to become an IAS officer after reading a magazine article about a civil servant, despite the fact that she was previously unaware of the civil services examination, according to a report in the UPSC Pathshala.

Sonal Goel said, "During my CS studies when I told my family about my decision to become an IAS officer, my father did not want me to prepare for UPSC." Sonal said, "My father knew that UPSC exams are one of the toughest. Though he knew that I was smart he said that if I wanted to take the exam, I should also keep plan B ready."

Despite starting an LLB programme at Delhi University, Sonal Goel made the decision to sit for the UPSC exam. She performed this job in addition to working for a company as a secretary.

In 2006, Sonal Goel failed her UPSC exam for the first time despite continuing to study for her LLB while working a job. She put a lot of effort into her studies, and in 2007 she retook the exam, placing 13th overall in India and earning an IAS.