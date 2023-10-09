Meet IAS officer, who became doctor after failing NDA exam, later cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

The District Magistrate of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, put a lot of effort into becoming an IAS official and turned down employment offers from abroad.

Raj Kamal Yadav enrolled in Sainik School because he had always wanted to join the military. Unfortunately, the desire did not come true, but his love for serving the country never wavered. The District Magistrate of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, put a lot of effort into becoming an IAS official and turned down employment offers from abroad. Even after failing the NDA exam, he persisted and began considering alternative ways to serve his country.

Who is IAS Raj Kamal Yadav?

Raj Kamal Yadav is a native of Shikohabad in the Firozabad district and serves as the district magistrate of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Raj Kamal was a diligent student from an early age and attended school in Shikohabad till class six.

Raj Kamal Yadav was admitted to the Sainik School in Lucknow for the seventh grade. Due to his strong performance on the entrance exam, he was awarded the scholarship. His urge to join the army then developed as a result.

He cleared the written NDA exam after 12th grade but was unsuccessful in the interview. He then failed the pre-medical exam as well. He enrolled in Madras Veterinary College after earning a high rank and scholarship in the All India Pre-Veterinary Test (AIPVT).

READ | Meet IITian who cracked UPSC without coaching after 4 failures with AIR 10; her mantra was...

IAS Raj Kamal Yadav's UPSC preparation

Raj Kamal Yadav, an IAS, studied to join the army through the CDS, or Combined Defense Service. Then, as he was studying, he discovered that the Remount Veterinary Corps (R.V.C.) also offered employment in the military.

He began concentrating on the UPSC exam in addition to the two exams that he was studying for. He was then sent by the university to Michigan State University as part of a student exchange program. He had numerous job and research offers while he was in America.

But he returned to India because of his desire to serve the nation. Then he began working as a veterinary doctor at night in a Gurugram hospital while studying for the UPSC during the day. In the meanwhile, he was chosen for an ICR Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). He became an IAS officer in 2013 after passing the UPSC test by earning the AIR 21 only through independent study.

READ | Meet Bihar man who became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job after few years due to...

Decisions taken as IAS officer

Raj Kamal enjoys playing football, cricket, and bodybuilding. He worked with CM Adityanath Yogi to build the Ayush Kavach App in the lockdown in 2021. In 2014, Raj Kamal Yadav was assigned to the South Sikkim district. Many of the district's communities were dealing with problems at the time, including poor schools, unstable water and electricity supplies, and slow development.

He launched the 'District Administration's Adopted Village' (DAAV) program. According to this method, the district government adopts a village that needs improvement and is directly responsible for it. This improved 7,500 people's quality of life.