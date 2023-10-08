Meet IITian who cracked UPSC without coaching after 4 failures with AIR 10; her mantra was...

One such successful UPSC aspirant is Sanjita Mohapatra, who became an IAS after graduating from college as an engineer, and overcame obstacles to achieve her goals in life.

Consistency is a requirement for success, particularly if one wishes to succeed in one of India's hardest tests UPSC. Sometimes one must experience several setbacks before finally finding success in life. Thus, persistence and not allowing failures to deter you from reaching your goals should be the keys to success.

One such successful UPSC aspirant is Sanjita Mohapatra, who became an IAS after graduating from college as an engineer, and overcame obstacles to achieve her goals in life.

Who is IAS Sanjita Mohapatra?

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra, an Odisha native from Rourkela, has always been a bright student. She entered IIT Kanpur after completing her studies in Odisha and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Sanjita Mohapatra was determined about her future and made up her mind to work as an IAS official.

As soon as Sanjita Mohapatra received her college degree, she started studying for the UPSC exam. In her first three tries, she failed to pass the UPSC Prelims Exam. She felt let down by this, therefore she later began working in a firm.

When she took the UPSC test, she was employed, but on her fourth attempt, she was still unsuccessful. Sanjita Mohapatra refused to join a coaching program to prepare for the UPSC exam. She took advantage of internet sites. She quit her job before making her fifth attempt. Focus solely on UPSC preparation after that.

She got married during this period. However, she had her in-laws' full support as she studied for the government role. As a result, she was successful in 2019 on her fifth attempt with an IAS officer of rank 10. Sanjita Mohapatra's husband, Biswa Ranjan Mundari, is a manager at the Reserve Bank of India.

Throughout her entire ordeal, he was there for his wife. In addition to learning from internet resources, Sanjita focused heavily on NCERT books and newspapers.