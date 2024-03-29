Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

Adani Power makes massive move to reduce interest rate, consolidates loans worth Rs 197000000000 of...

After US and Germany, UN reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest before Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Hope that in India…’

IPL 2024: Meet 'mystery girl' spotted with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, she is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

Meet masked villain of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor with flop Bollywood debut, who gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster

10 densely populated countries

10 Bollywood hits with tragic endings

10 best images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew review: This fun, fabulous, female heist film rides on Tabu, Kriti, Kareena's chemistry; never fails to entertain

Meet masked villain of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor with flop Bollywood debut, who gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

HomeEducation

Education

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

Currently, she is posted as the Sub-Collector, SDM, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people are so very determined and focused in their lives that they end up achieving their dreams at a very young age, which itself is a tale of inspiration for everyone. 

We are talking about IAS officer Ishwarya Ramanathan who cleared UPSC twice at the age of 24. 

Ishwarya Ramanathan has become one of the youngest IAS officers in India. She cracked the 2019 UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 when she was just 24 years old. Currently, she is posted as the Sub-Collector, SDM, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

Belonging to the coastal district of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, Ishwarya witnessed numerous natural disasters like floods, cyclones, and heavy rains since childhood. The 2004 tsunami especially, had a deep impact on her. Observing the role of collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during that crucial time left a grave impression on her. 

She was also driven by her financial situation. Her father’ R. Ramanathan is a cashew farmer. While her mother, who was married young and later secured a government job, also motivated Ishwarya to become a collector.

With big dreams in her head, Ishwarya then graduated with an engineering degree from Anna University, Chennai in 2017. She started preparing for the UPSC exam during her college days by taking coaching. In her first attempt, her All India Rank was 630 and she got into Railway Accounts Service. However, she was fixated and driven by her dream of becoming an IAS officer. 

So in her second attempt in 2019, Ishwarya successfully cracked the UPSC exam with an AIR of 47, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

In a recent interview after result, Ishwarya shared that becoming an IAS officer was her childhood dream, motivated by her mother.

Besides her profession, Ishwarya is active on social media, especially Instagram, where she has garnered over one lakh followers. Interestingly, Ishwarya’s sister Sushmitha Ramanathan also cracked UPSC and is currently an  IPS officer.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

Meet Indian genius, who is youngest CEO, runs over 56 companies, he is from...

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

Mathura Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth say they are engaged, flaunt engagement rings day after reported wedding; see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement