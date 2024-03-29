Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24 to become IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

Some people are so very determined and focused in their lives that they end up achieving their dreams at a very young age, which itself is a tale of inspiration for everyone.

We are talking about IAS officer Ishwarya Ramanathan who cleared UPSC twice at the age of 24.

Ishwarya Ramanathan has become one of the youngest IAS officers in India. She cracked the 2019 UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 when she was just 24 years old. Currently, she is posted as the Sub-Collector, SDM, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

Belonging to the coastal district of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, Ishwarya witnessed numerous natural disasters like floods, cyclones, and heavy rains since childhood. The 2004 tsunami especially, had a deep impact on her. Observing the role of collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during that crucial time left a grave impression on her.

She was also driven by her financial situation. Her father’ R. Ramanathan is a cashew farmer. While her mother, who was married young and later secured a government job, also motivated Ishwarya to become a collector.

With big dreams in her head, Ishwarya then graduated with an engineering degree from Anna University, Chennai in 2017. She started preparing for the UPSC exam during her college days by taking coaching. In her first attempt, her All India Rank was 630 and she got into Railway Accounts Service. However, she was fixated and driven by her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

So in her second attempt in 2019, Ishwarya successfully cracked the UPSC exam with an AIR of 47, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

In a recent interview after result, Ishwarya shared that becoming an IAS officer was her childhood dream, motivated by her mother.

Besides her profession, Ishwarya is active on social media, especially Instagram, where she has garnered over one lakh followers. Interestingly, Ishwarya’s sister Sushmitha Ramanathan also cracked UPSC and is currently an IPS officer.