Meet IAS officer Divya Mittal, IIT, IIM alumna, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

Divya Mittal also shared the power of morning study sessions and shared a technique that she used. Divya Mittal said she used to keep her alarm far away from her so that it pushed her to get up and start her studies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

District Magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur Divya Mittal recently took to Twitter to share her secrets regarding the strategies that one must apply for cracking entrance tests for the Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and UPSC, which helped her become an IAS officer. 

Divya Mittal is an IAS officer who secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 in the UPSC CSE 2012. She previously cracked the prestigious IIT and IIM exams. She completed her engineering from the prestigious IIT Delhi. She later did MBA from IIM Bangalore.

Divya Mittal said that one must remain focused and determined to fulfill their goals and keep their preparation for IIT, IIM, and UPSC as the utmost priority. "Check your phone usage and apps you spent time on every week. Many times you don’t even know how much time you are wasting on mobile apps," Divya Mittal said. 

Divya Mittal also shared the power of morning study sessions and shared a technique that she used. Divya Mittal said she used to keep her alarm far away from her so that it pushed her to get up and start her studies. 

To improve her focus, Divya Mittal had intense study sessions of 90-120 minutes and followed it up with a 15-minute break. Divya Mittal also suggested that aspirants undertake a meditation practice known as Trata which involves fixing one's gaze on an object to improve focus. 

Divya Mittal also said, "Exercise preferably outside, at least a 20-minute walk, get close to nature - go to a park and walk/sit, get some sunlight even if for 5-10 minutes." 

Divya Mittal concluded her thread by saying that her tips may seem to be simple to follow but their regular application can make a big difference in accomplishing academic goals. 

For the unversed, before she stepped into the civil services world, Divya Mittal had a career as an options trader in London.

