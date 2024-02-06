Meet IAS officer, ex-banker, who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS, then IAS with AIR...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly today

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

10 high fiber breakfast options

8 healthy sources of fats 

9 times Dharmendra inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

India's biggest flop film, made for over Rs 300 crore, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, hero disappeared..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, ex-banker, who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS, then IAS with AIR...

She is known for her development work in various UP districts.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. Lakhs of candidates appear for UPSC civil services exam every year. But only around 1000 could qualify for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack UPSC CSE. However, some serving civil servants have cracked it in their first attempt. One such person is IAS Divya Mittal who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt.

IAS Divya Mittal is a 2013 batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. She cracked UPSC in 2012 and got IPS. However, she appeared for the exam in 2013 and became an IAS officer. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 in the 2012 UPSC CSE. Divya is originally from Rewari, Haryana. IAS Divya Mittal is now one of the most popular civil servants in India. She is known for her development work in various UP districts. She has been the District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and other districts. The 2013 batch IAS officer has been waiting for her new posting after she was transferred from Basti district. IAS Divya Mittal has joined as CEO, UPRRDA (UP Rural Roads Development Agency) in Lucknow.

Before joining the civil service, she worked as an investment banker in London. Divya has an MBA from IIM Bangalore and did her B.Tech from IIT Delhi. IAS Divya grabbed headlines in August 2023 when she was DM of Mirzapur. She helped people of Lahuria Deh village to get them access to water. After her transfer from the district, she received a farewell from a large number of women who showered rose petals on her.

 

 

READ | Meet Indian genius who led India's nuclear programme, he is called 'Father of... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s youngest billionaire, who owns Asia’s fastest unicorn, worth Rs...

Why this Indian town has banned 'gobi manchurian'; know here

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

'Moving mountains for months to...': Byju Raveendran after his firm pays January salaries to employees

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE