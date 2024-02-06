Meet IAS officer, ex-banker, who cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS, then IAS with AIR...

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. Lakhs of candidates appear for UPSC civil services exam every year. But only around 1000 could qualify for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack UPSC CSE. However, some serving civil servants have cracked it in their first attempt. One such person is IAS Divya Mittal who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt.

IAS Divya Mittal is a 2013 batch officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. She cracked UPSC in 2012 and got IPS. However, she appeared for the exam in 2013 and became an IAS officer. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 in the 2012 UPSC CSE. Divya is originally from Rewari, Haryana. IAS Divya Mittal is now one of the most popular civil servants in India. She is known for her development work in various UP districts. She has been the District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and other districts. The 2013 batch IAS officer has been waiting for her new posting after she was transferred from Basti district. IAS Divya Mittal has joined as CEO, UPRRDA (UP Rural Roads Development Agency) in Lucknow.

Before joining the civil service, she worked as an investment banker in London. Divya has an MBA from IIM Bangalore and did her B.Tech from IIT Delhi. IAS Divya grabbed headlines in August 2023 when she was DM of Mirzapur. She helped people of Lahuria Deh village to get them access to water. After her transfer from the district, she received a farewell from a large number of women who showered rose petals on her.

