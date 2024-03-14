Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, chose not to become IAS officer due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Zepto orders to cost more now, Dunzo rival becomes first quick-commerce company to charge for…

Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Alia Bhatt opens up on her bond with Isha Ambani: 'We both...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, chose not to become IAS officer due to...

Meet this woman who cracked to UPSC exam but chose not to become an IAS officer. Know her inspiring story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Clearing the Union Public Commission Services (UPSC) exam is considered one of the biggest achievements in the country. UPSC conducts the civil services exams to hire the IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Millions of people dream of cracking the exam. While for most civil services exam is the end goal for most people Gahana Navya James stands out for her choices. 

Gahana Navya James cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR-6. She cracked the UPSC exam without any coaching. James relied completely on newspapers for her preparation. Gahana Navya James hails from Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala. 

She did her BA in History from Alphonsa College in Pala. She then went to St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also pursued her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam

Inspired by her uncle IFS officer Sibi George, Navya also decided to become an IFS officer instead of an IAS despite security an impressive AIR-6.

Read: Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt despite objection from family, got AIR...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement