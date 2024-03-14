Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, chose not to become IAS officer due to...

Meet this woman who cracked to UPSC exam but chose not to become an IAS officer. Know her inspiring story here.

Clearing the Union Public Commission Services (UPSC) exam is considered one of the biggest achievements in the country. UPSC conducts the civil services exams to hire the IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Millions of people dream of cracking the exam. While for most civil services exam is the end goal for most people Gahana Navya James stands out for her choices. Gahana Navya James cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR-6. She cracked the UPSC exam without any coaching. James relied completely on newspapers for her preparation. Gahana Navya James hails from Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala. She did her BA in History from Alphonsa College in Pala. She then went to St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also pursued her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam Inspired by her uncle IFS officer Sibi George, Navya also decided to become an IFS officer instead of an IAS despite security an impressive AIR-6. Read: Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt despite objection from family, got AIR...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.