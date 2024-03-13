Twitter
Education

Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt despite objection from family, got AIR...

Despite facing criticism from relatives, Vandana remained focused on her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Candidates aspiring for positions in the UPSC dedicate several years to pursue their dream jobs in administration, such as IAS and IPS. They face one of India's toughest exams before moving on to the interview stage. Success stories from the UPSC highlight the importance of perseverance.

Vandana Singh Chauhan's journey to success is just as inspiring as many others. Despite facing opposition from her family, Vandana pursued her education and eventually became an IAS officer, proving that hard work can lead to success.

Growing up in the small village of Nasrullagarh in Haryana, Vandana lacked access to a good school. While her brother was sent abroad for education, Vandana expressed her desire to study. She was admitted to a Moradabad Gurukul after facing resistance from her family.

Despite facing criticism from relatives, Vandana remained focused on her goal of becoming an IAS officer. She dedicated 12 to 14 hours every day to studying for the UPSC exam while completing her education in Sanskrit (Hons) from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani, and later pursuing LL.B. from BR Ambedkar University, Agra, through online courses due to lack of family support.

Throughout her journey, Vandana's brother stood by her side and provided unwavering support. In the 2012 UPSC Exam conducted in Hindi, Vandana secured the 8th All India Rank (AIR), becoming a role model for rural girls who face challenges accessing English-medium education.

Currently serving as the District Manager (DM) of Almora district, Vandana received a guard of honour at the collectorate last year in recognition of her appointment. Known for her quick decision-making and proactive approach, she has earned a reputation as one of the most diligent public servants in the country.

