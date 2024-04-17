Meet daughter of IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam, grandfather also worked as IPS, her husband is posted as...

In a remarkable achievement, Sanskriti Singh, daughter of senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh, has taken forward the family legacy by cracking the Union Public Service Commission examination.

Interstingly, Sanskriti who hails from Bihar’s Sheikhpura comes from a family where three generations have served the country as civil servants.

Her grandfather, Late. Bharat Singh scripted history as he became the first IPS of Shekhpura district. Bharat Singh has two sons Rakesh Singh and Mukesh Singh and both of them carried forward the tradition by joining the civil services.

After Sanskriti’s success in the UPSC exam, the whole village, as well as the entire district are celebrating the success of this culture of civil servants.

Sanskriti Kumari secured AIR 366 in UPSC CSE result. Her family reveals that growing up, Sanskruti was always good at reading and writing. Her father, Rakesh Singh is currently working as an Additional Chief Secretary in Karnataka.

According to a News18 report, Sanskriti's maternal uncle Pappu Singh said that Sanskriti got married three years ago. Her husband is also an IRS officer. At present, he is working on the post of Income Tax Commissioner.

The Union Public Service Commission had announced the final results for the Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) 2023 on Tuesday. This year, Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow has achieved the top rank in UPSC CSE 2023.