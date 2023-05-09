Meet Bhoomika Pai, Karnataka SSLC topper who scored 625 out of 625, know her mantra, future plans

Representational Image

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 has been made public on May 8. Yashas Gowda, Bhoomika Pai, Anupama Shrishail H, and Bhimangowda Patil all received perfect scores across the board. These students received 625 out of 625 marks. The overall pass rate for this academic year is 83.89%. The pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka results has decreased when compared to the 2022 (85.63%) results.

Bhumika Pai, from Udupi, is a student at Bangalore's New Macaulay English High School. She received a total score of 625 out of 625. Bhumika admitted to reporters that she had not anticipated 625 points. She anticipated a grade of at least 95% but not 100%.

She said, “This is possible with the support of the family and the cooperation of the school.”

She claims that online classes have helped her a lot throughout the examination. Bhumika added that her only rule for studying was to avoid studying under pressure.

Bhoomika further added, “I used mobile and TV but it did not interfere with my studies.”

When asked about her future plans, she revealed that she would select the PCM stream for plus two.

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2023: Step-by-step guide how to check result