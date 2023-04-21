Meet Ansar Shaikh, youngest IAS officer who cleared UPSC exam at the age of 21, father was a driver

A successful IAS applicant is uncommon and in many ways a hero. His ascent to the top is motivational and serves as proof that anyone can be successful. Despite coming from a poor home, Ansar Shaikh persevered in his quest for a lucrative career. Even when faced with challenges like alcoholism, which he overcame, he remained dedicated to his studies and kept his focus. In addition to his extraordinary success, he serves as an excellent example for hopefuls. Shaikh has been allotted the West Bengal Cadre and is currently posted as ADM, Cooch Behar.

UPSC civil service examination is one of the hardest exams in the country. Only a small number of the thousands who take the test ultimately pass. It requires a strategic mix of diligence, direction, and determination in passing the IAS exam.

Who is Ansar Shaikh?

Ansar Shaikh is the son of an autorickshaw driver from the Marathwada district of Maharashtra's Jalna village. His mother worked in the fields. Anees, his younger brother, left school in standard 7th in order to provide for his family and assist his brother with his IAS test preparation, Anees worked in a garage.

Ansar Sheikh had no notion he would join the IAS when he was preparing for his graduation. To pass the UPSC test, he had to put in twelve hours a day for three years. His parents couldn’t afford their studies so they never even prioritise education and therefore always encouraged him to get a job.

His family was struggling financially but he never let that come his way. Ansar put a lot of effort into achieving his dream as a young student who excelled in school. In fact, his tenth-standard grade was a 91%. Later, he earned a political science degree from Pune College. Ansar worked hard in school and eventually became the nation's youngest IAS officer in 2016. He received a 361/100 All-India Rank when he was 21.

Ansar was exposed to child marriage and domestic violence as a child. His younger brother dropped out of school and started working at his uncle's garage, while his sister was married at the age of fifteen. He didn't choose the same path as his brother, even though he believed that he was bigger than him. Despite his family's demands, Ansar was able to do well in school.

Ansar was a Marathi medium student until the very end of his high school career. His brother put his full Rs. 6,000 monthly wage and his father transferred him a little sum of money from his savings. He had just two pairs of clothes and was living with his mother when he enrolled in Fergusson College in Pune for the first time in 2012.

