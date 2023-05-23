Search icon
Meet Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer and topped UPSC 2022 with AIR 12

UPSC 2022 topper Abhinav Siwach has one of the most inspiring stories, as he is currently posted as the SDM of South Delhi and bagged AIR 12 in the Civil Services Exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, the rankings have come out and Haryana’s Abhinav Siwach has bagged the All India Rank 12 in the IAS examination.

Abhinav Siwach hails from the Fatehabad district of Haryana and has made the entire state proud by clearing the UPSC CSE 2022 examination and topping the same with an overall rank of 12. His success story is nothing short of inspiring.

Success story of IAS Abhinav Siwach, UPSC 2022 rank 12

Abhinav Siwach is a man of high aptitude and resilience, and his brilliance can be known from the fact that he cleared the Delhi Civil Services examination and is currently posted as the SDM of South Delhi. Before this, he held the post of Naib Tehsildar for six months in Tohana of Fatehabad district.

Abhinav Siwach’s father Satbir Siwach is posted as Commissioner in Celltex Department, and his entire family is currently settled in Haryana’s Hisar. It must be interesting to know that he had quit a job that had a package of Rs 30 lakh to pursue his dream of clearing the UPSC exam.

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Abhinav Siwach revealed that he is actually a graduate of IIM Kolkata and had a job package of Rs 30 lakh lined up with a private company. However, he had a passion for Civil Services and decided to bid adieu to the job offer.

Despite having a full-time job as the South Delhi SDM, He studied continuously for about seven to eight hours with his job. Apart from this, he also kept a safe distance from social media and has no plans of joining it after he joins the IAS department.

The UPSC 2022 results were released today, and DU graduate Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services Exam. 

READ | UPSC CSE 2022 result: Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N bag top 3 ranks, check list of IAS exam toppers

