MAHA TET 2021: Provisional answer key is likely to be released soon at mahatet.in – Details here

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has conducted the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) yesterday, November 21, 2021, in two shifts from 10:30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The MAHA TET 2021 answer key is likely to be released soon on the official website of the test, mahatet.in.

Around 3.43 lakh candidates had appeared for the MAHA TET examination.

Once the provisional answer key is released, two to three days’ time will be given to raise the objections. As per media updates, MAHA TET Answer Key 2021 is likely to be released by December 1, 2021.

Maharashtra TET answer key 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam, mahatet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Maharashtra TET answer key 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials and enter your password.

Step 5: Maharashtra TET answer key 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra TET answer key 2021 for future reference.

The Maharashtra TET exam 2021 was conducted in two sections- Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I is given by the candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for the candidates who would teach from classes 6 to 8. All candidates must note that carrying a hard copy of the admit card is mandatory on the examination day.