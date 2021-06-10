Lucknow University Exam 2021: Decision on holding UG, PG exams to be taken today

A meeting is going to be held today regarding the Lucknow University Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations 2021. Vice-Chancellor Alok Rai will hold an online meeting with the controller of examinations and department heads today to discuss the conduct of UG and PG exams.

The exams for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses are expected to be held in August. The decision on which mode the exam will be conducted is awaited.

The University of Lucknow has recently extended the application deadline for admission to UG, PG and Med, BPEd, MPED programmes. The last date to submit the application is June 30, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses through the official website of the University, lkouniv.ac.in.

Steps to apply for Lucknow University admission 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, got to the Admission tab and click on ‘Online Form Submission’

Step 3: Read the details and upload the required documents

Also read AHSEC Exam 2021 Not CANCELLED: BIG UPDATE on Assam Board Class 12 exam schedule

Step 4: Submit your required details and pay the application fee