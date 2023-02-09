Search icon
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Only one day left to apply for 9394 Apprentice Development Officer posts

The LIC ADO Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

File photo

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: The recruitment process for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)  Apprentice Development Officer posts in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices to end soon. This LIC ADO recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,394 positions in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply online at licindia.in. The last date to apply is February 10.

The LIC ADO Preliminary exam will be conducted on March 12. The admit card will be released on March 4. The main exam (tentatively) will be held on April 8.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Information

  • Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts
  • South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts
  • North Zonal Office: 1216 posts
  • North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts
  • Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts
  • East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts
  • Central Zonal Office: 561 posts
  • Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates from the general category who wish to apply for these positions must submit an application fee of Rs 750, while applicants from the SC and ST categories must submit an application fee of Rs 100.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Selection procedure

Candidates will need to pass an online test and an interview in order to be chosen for this LIC position. Candidates must also undergo a pre-recruitment medical test after being shortlisted.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the careers page at https://licindia.in/BottomLinks.
  • Enter your name, contact information, and email address after clicking "Click here for New Registration."
  • Create an account, create a password, and complete the application form.
  • Submit the form after providing the necessary information and documentation.
  • To make a payment, select the "Payment" tab.
  • Press the "Submit" button.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Notification

