KVS Recruitment Exam: Admit card released for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT, direct link

Candidates can download the KVS admit card from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit card for Asstt Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT posts. Candidates can download the KVS admit card from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exam for the Assistant Commissioner post will be held on February 7, and the exam for the Commissioner post will be held on February 8. On February 9, there will be an exam for the vice principal and PRT music posts.

Date of Examination Post

  • Assistant Commissioner: 07.02.2023
  • Principal: 08.02.2023 
  • Vice-Principal & PRT(Music): 09.02.2023 
  • TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023 
  • PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023 
  • Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator: 20.02.2023 
  • PRT: 21-28 Feb. 2023 
  • Jr Secretariat Assistant: March 01-05, 2023 
  • Stenographer Gr- II: March 05, 2023 
  • Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant: 06.03.2023 

KVS admit card: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Click on the “Click here to download admit card for the post of Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) - Direct Rectt 2022”
  • Key in your login details
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the print for future reference.

