KVS Recruitment Exam: Admit card released for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT, direct link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit card for Asstt Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT posts. Candidates can download the KVS admit card from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exam for the Assistant Commissioner post will be held on February 7, and the exam for the Commissioner post will be held on February 8. On February 9, there will be an exam for the vice principal and PRT music posts.

Date of Examination Post

Assistant Commissioner: 07.02.2023

Principal: 08.02.2023

Vice-Principal & PRT(Music): 09.02.2023

TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023

PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023

Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator: 20.02.2023

PRT: 21-28 Feb. 2023

Jr Secretariat Assistant: March 01-05, 2023

Stenographer Gr- II: March 05, 2023

Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant: 06.03.2023

KVS admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the “Click here to download admit card for the post of Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) - Direct Rectt 2022”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

