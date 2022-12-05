Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration begins TODAY for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 07:59 AM IST

KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration begins TODAY for 13404 PGT, TGT and other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in
File photo

KVS Recruitment 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan begins the recruitment process for 1304 TGT, PGT, PRT and other posts today. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in. 

The application process is invited for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Online application will begin for KVS Recruitment: December 5, 2022
Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

READ: CBSE Board Exams 2023 datesheet expected THIS month for class 10, 12 exams at cbse.gov.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on KVS teaching recruitment link.
  • Register and generate your login credentials
  • Access the KVS recruitment portal and apply for the post
  • Submit asked details and upload the documents
  • Submit your application and save the page
  • Take a printout for future references

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Selection is based on Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by an Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.

KVS Recruitment Notification: Direct Recruitment of Officers, Teaching and NTS
KVS Recruitment: Direct Recruitment of Primary Teacher

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.