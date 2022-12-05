Search icon
CBSE Board Exams 2023 datesheet expected THIS month for class 10, 12 exams at cbse.gov.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

File photo

The CBSE datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 is expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon. As per media reports, CBSE Board class 10, 12 Exams 2023 datesheet will be released in December. However, the board has already announced that the CBSE final exams will start on February 15. As per past trends, CBSE will release the timetable 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. Once released, the CBSE date sheet will be available on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE usually release the date sheet for the CBSE board exam for class 10th, and 12th around 90 to 75 days before the exam begins. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Steps to download date sheet 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link.
  • Step 3: Select your class
  • Step 4: Click on submit to download the date sheet/timetable

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already released the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12. As per the schedule, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 27 and February 13 respectively.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be held between  February 27 and March 29, while the Class 12 exams will be held between February 13 and March 31.

CISCE has also stated that the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

