Kerala University distributes answer key instead of question papers to students

File Photo

In February, the Examinations of fourth-semester BSc Electronics students were completed without any complaint. But, now it revealed that, for one examination (Signals and Systems), answer keys were distributed instead of the question paper. All these things came out only during the time of valuation. Interestingly, even the students who appeared for the examination couldn't identify that they were provided with answer keys instead of the question paper.

Anyhow, the mistake of the authorities is widely open in broad daylight now. The State Governor and Chancellor of the University have also sought a report on this. Kerala University canceled the controversial Examination. But the goof-up has birthed one important question - How could this happen in the higher education sector, especially in a state like Kerala?

The answer is fairly simple! Usually, the person (who will be a subject expert) who prepares the question paper will also send the answer key to the University. What happened during this exam was that the University conducted a big mistake. They printed the answer key instead of the question paper and distributed it to the students. It's a grave mistake done by the Controller of Examinations and no action was taken against the responsible officials till the news broke out.

Kerala University has canceled the examination and new examination date is also declared. It will take place on May 3, 2022. The University is expected to take action against the concerned officials soon as the Chancellor has sought a report.