First human infected with H3N8 strain of Bird Flu found in China: How dangerous is it?

Media reports on Tuesday reported that China's Henan province has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of Bird Flu. China's National Health Commission (NHC) spoke about the same in a statement, however, they clarified that the risk of it spreading among people was fairly low.

A four-year-old boy was found to have been infected with the virus after developing several symptoms including fever. According to NHC, no close contacts were infected with the virus.

The child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home, it added. The health commission said the H3N8 variant has previously been detected elsewhere in the world in horses, dogs, birds, and seals. However, added that no human cases of H3N8 have been reported.

An initial assessment determined the variant could not yet effectively infect humans, and the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low, it added.

