JNU Entrance Exam from September 20-23, register online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in - Details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (July 27) announced that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for 2021-22 session will take place from September 20 to September 23.

The NTA issued a circualr saying that the online registration process for JNUEE started on July 27 and will continue till August 27.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the JNU and the NTA worked closely to finalise the schedule for the JNUEE. “Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes,” said the VC.

It is to be noted that the JNUEE-2021 entrance examinations will be held via computer-based test and the papers will have multiple-choice questions. The question paper will be in English, except for the language courses. The duration of the entrance exam will be three hours and it will be conducted online by the NTA.

Interested candidates may apply online only at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in during the specified period.

How to apply online for JNUEE 2021

- Visit the JNU website: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Click on the link given on the homepage that says JNUEE-2021 ONLINE REGISTRATION FORM- You will be directed to the Online registration process page where you need to register/sign in with your details- Fill the online Application - Upload scanned images of photograph and signature. - Pay fee through online payment mode