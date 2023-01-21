JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card has been released today (January 21) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main session 1 can be downloaded through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

READ: NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card released, check direct download link and other details here

JEE MAIN 2023 Exam details:

The JEE Main 2023 first session is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12.

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.