Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download
File photo

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card has been released today (January 21) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main session 1 can be downloaded through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 

READ: NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card released, check direct download link and other details here

JEE MAIN 2023 Exam details:

The JEE Main 2023 first session is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.