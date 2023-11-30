JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Education
Admit cards will be released three days before the exam and exam city information slips will be released by the second week of January
The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 today (November 30). Interested candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024.
Application fee for Indian candidates:
One paper
General male: 1,000
General female: 800
Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900
Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Female: Rs 800
SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: Rs 500
Two papers (BE/BTech or BArch/BPlanning)
General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) male: 2,000
General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) female: 1,600
SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: Rs1,000