JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 today (November 30). Interested candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Admit cards will be released three days before the exam and exam city information slips will be released by the second week of January.

Application fee for Indian candidates:

One paper

General male: 1,000

General female: 800

Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900

Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Female: Rs 800

SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: Rs 500

Two papers (BE/BTech or BArch/BPlanning)

General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) male: 2,000

General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) female: 1,600

SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: Rs1,000