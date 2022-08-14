NTA JEE Advanced 2022 registration ended: Exam date, guidelines, other details here

JEE Advanced 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has ended the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 from the official website--jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held on August 28. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre. JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released, download and take a printout for further reference.

As many as 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced 2022, which includes 50 foreign nationals. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

There will be two papers in JEE Advanced 2022, the question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.

