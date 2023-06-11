JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE answer key to be released TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know when and where to download

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key will be out today at 10:00 AM. Once released, IIT JEE advanced answer key will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer key is to be released on June 11 and candidates will have a chance to raise challenges till June 12, 2023. The JEE advanced results will be released on June 18, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: How to download