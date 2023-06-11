Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE answer key to be released TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know when and where to download

The provisional answer key is to be released on June 11 and candidates will have a chance to raise challenges till June 12, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE answer key to be released TODAY at jeeadv.ac.in, know when and where to download
File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. The IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key will be out today at 10:00 AM. Once released, IIT JEE advanced answer key will be available on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

The provisional answer key is to be released on June 11 and candidates will have a chance to raise challenges till June 12, 2023. The JEE advanced results will be released on June 18, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam was held on June 4, 2023, by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consisted of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Paper I will be from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2:30 PM to 5: 30 pm. 

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JEE answer key link available
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.