JEE Advance 2022 registration to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in: Check exam pattern, how to apply here

JEE Advance 2022 registration process will begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will start the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow. Eligible candidates can submit their JEE Advanced application form 2022 at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last to submit the JEE Advance 2022 application is August 11.
JEE Advance 2022: Exam pattern
The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam has been scheduled for August 28. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.
JEE Advanced 2022: Application Fees
Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400 female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and others will have to pay Rs 2,800.
JEE Advanced 2022: How to fill application form
- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”
- Register yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password
- Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details
- Upload the scanned documents as required
- Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.