JEE Advance 2022 registration to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in: Check exam pattern, how to apply here

JEE Advance 2022 registration process will begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will start the registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow. Eligible candidates can submit their JEE Advanced application form 2022 at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last to submit the JEE Advance 2022 application is August 11.

JEE Advance 2022: Exam pattern

The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam has been scheduled for August 28. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022: Application Fees

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2022 will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,400 female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates and others will have to pay Rs 2,800.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to fill application form