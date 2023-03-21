IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 Scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download, validity

File Photo

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Result is out, and the scorecard is set to release today by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The scorecard will be released on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for GATE 2023 can download and check their scorecards via GATE 2023 login.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

GATE 2023 scorecard will be available on the GOAPS portal. Once it is released, candidates would need their user ID and password to access the scorecard. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard for free till May 31, after that, a fee of Rs 500 will be payable.

As per the GATE 2023 official handout, "In case, GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after 31st May 2023 and till 31st December 2023, they MUST pay a fee of ₹ 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for obtaining the same. From 1st January 2024 onwards, NO scorecard will be issued for GATE 2023 qualified candidates."

GATE Scorecard Validity

GATE 2023 Scorecard will be valid for three years from the date of the GATE result. As per the GATE information handout, "GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results."

GATE 2023 Result

GATE 2023 Result was released on March 16 and now the further admission and recruitment process will be done through the COAP portal. Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has begun the GATE COAP 2023 registrations.