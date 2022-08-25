Search icon
ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 DECLARED at icsi.edu: How to check

ICSI CS Executive result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022| Photo: PTI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Professional results of the June 2022 session has been declared on the official website-- icsi.edu. Along with the ICSI CS result, candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks has also been released. 

Unlike CS professionals, Executive candidates can check their results only on the official website. There is no provision of the offline result. However, formal-result-cum-marks statement of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered addresses of candidates. The next session of Professional and Executive final exams will take place from December 21 to December 30.

ICSI CS Executive result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Enter roll number and registration number
  • Click on submit
  • Your result will be released on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. 

